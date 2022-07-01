Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MBINN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

