Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 96.1% in June

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

