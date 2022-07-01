Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $840,174.03 and approximately $26.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00215128 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00432541 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

