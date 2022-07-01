Meme Market Cap Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00215555 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00432588 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

