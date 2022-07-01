Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.47

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.47 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 156.80 ($1.92). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 11,288,128 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.49).

The stock has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.50.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £19,915.20 ($24,432.83).

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

