MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.50

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.50 and traded as low as C$17.98. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 2,644,571 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
In other news, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,103. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789 over the last quarter.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Stories
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.