MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.50

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.50 and traded as low as C$17.98. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 2,644,571 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 3.0448451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,103. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,800,789 over the last quarter.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

