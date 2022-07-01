MediShares (MDS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $155.00

MediShares (MDS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. MediShares has a market cap of $339,911.68 and $155.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,263.07 or 0.99976696 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.