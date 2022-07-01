MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MeaTech 3D stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeaTech 3D has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MeaTech 3D stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MeaTech 3D worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

