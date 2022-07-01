MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 29,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

