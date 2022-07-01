MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MDMP traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 353,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,732. MDM Permian has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09.
MDM Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)
