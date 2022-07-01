MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MDMP traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 353,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,732. MDM Permian has a 12-month low of 0.03 and a 12-month high of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

MDM Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.