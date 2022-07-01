McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.03-$3.08 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.03-3.08 EPS.

MKC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after buying an additional 236,304 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 417.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after buying an additional 218,940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,357.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 108,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,112.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 98,889 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

