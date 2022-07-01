McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.03-3.08 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,525. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 738.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

