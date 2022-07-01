Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Holdings Increased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,437 shares during the period. Maxar Technologies accounts for approximately 3.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 2.66% of Maxar Technologies worth $77,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $41.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

