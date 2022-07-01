MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $856,886.82 and $25,865.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.40 or 0.99840158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00214632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00240943 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00115122 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004752 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

