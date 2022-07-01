Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,045 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.11.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.91. 6,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,582. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.