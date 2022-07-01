Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $14.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,434. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,789 shares of company stock valued at $414,076,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

