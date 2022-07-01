Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

