Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after acquiring an additional 350,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $134.90. 7,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.