Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $126.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

