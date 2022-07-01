Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trade Desk by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

TTD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,135. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 199.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.