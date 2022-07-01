Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,366,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 350,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 709,745 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE ONTO traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,388. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.27. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

