Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.95. 38,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

