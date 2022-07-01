Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.2% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.93.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $611.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,951. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $629.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

