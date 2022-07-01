Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.95. 224,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,088,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

