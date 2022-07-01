Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $315.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.29 and its 200-day moving average is $352.21.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.