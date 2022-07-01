Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lannebo Fonder AB

Lannebo Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.8% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $314.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,812. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $306.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

