Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Decreased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $136.01 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

