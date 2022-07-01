Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
MRRTY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 54,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.
About Marfrig Global Foods (Get Rating)
Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marfrig Global Foods (MRRTY)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.