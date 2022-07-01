Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MRRTY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 54,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRRTY shares. Barclays cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Marfrig Global Foods (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.