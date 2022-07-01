Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 74.5% in June

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mannatech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

MTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

