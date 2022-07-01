Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 1,063,291 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,063,291 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 5.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Progressive were worth $278,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,643. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

