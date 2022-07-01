Maj Invest Holding A S Has $212.49 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,098 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for about 3.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 3.10% of Gentex worth $212,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 14,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

