Maj Invest Holding A S Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 6.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.48% of Lam Research worth $360,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $28.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.09. The company had a trading volume of 69,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $411.39 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

