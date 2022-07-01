MahaDAO Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $77,385.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

