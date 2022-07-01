Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 72,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,110,193 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $69,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

