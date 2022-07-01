Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 596,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 481,753 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

