M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $910.92

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 910.92 ($11.18) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.80). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 890 ($10.92), with a volume of 15,524 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.99) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £478.42 million and a P/E ratio of 688.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 953.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 911.26.

In other news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($13.02), for a total value of £148,540 ($182,235.31).

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.