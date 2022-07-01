Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in June

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 57,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,368. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.
