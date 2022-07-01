Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in June

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 57,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,368. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

About Lynas Rare Earths (Get Rating)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

