LXI REIT (LON:LXI) Trading Down 1.8%

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 140.80 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.75). Approximately 6,276,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,855,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 619.13.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. LXI REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.