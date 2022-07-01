Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

