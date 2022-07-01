LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Down 4%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.75. 8,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 50,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The stock has a market cap of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $33,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LMP Automotive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

