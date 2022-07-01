Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $5.08 Million Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

