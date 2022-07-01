Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BLK traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,951. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $629.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.23.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.
BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.