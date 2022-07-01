Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

JD stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. 149,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,211,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.