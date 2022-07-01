Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 58,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,418. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,081,652 shares of company stock valued at $19,243,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

