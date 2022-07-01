Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,588 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $83.62. 100,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

