Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,488,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 338,608 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 104,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 372,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,781,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

