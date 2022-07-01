Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.47. 18,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

