Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.11. 99,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.73.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

