Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 461 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 3.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

DLTR traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.12. 21,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.