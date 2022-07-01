Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,644 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,366. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

